Aryan Khan Shares An Adorable Picture With His Mommy Gauri Khan!
Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his mommy Gauri Khan and the caption has got everyone's attention. He captioned it in a short and sweet way as, "The Birth Giver."
The very next moment, Gauri Khan shared the same picture with a new filter and appreciated Aryan's caption by saying, "Love The Tag line .. The Birth giver." The mother and son duo are so adorable right? Check out the picture below!
Bollywood Entry?
After his studies, Aryan Khan might debut in Bollywood and we're sure, he'll be as big as his father.
Good Old Days
A throwback picture of SRK's family with Kajol. Aryan looks so small in this! Time really flies.
Beautiful Caption
