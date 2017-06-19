 »   »   » Aryan Khan Shares An Adorable Picture With His Mommy Gauri Khan!

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his mommy Gauri Khan and the caption has got everyone's attention. He captioned it in a short and sweet way as, "The Birth Giver."

The very next moment, Gauri Khan shared the same picture with a new filter and appreciated Aryan's caption by saying, "Love The Tag line .. The Birth giver." The mother and son duo are so adorable right? Check out the picture below!