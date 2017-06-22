 »   »   » NO CROSSING LIMITS! Ayesha Takia Opens Up About Why She Never Wore A Bikini On Screen

Ayesha Takia's cute quotient made her a darling with the audience until she simply vanished from the showbiz post marriage.

Now, the actress is all set to make her comeback with her upcoming film Borivali Ka Bruce Lee. In between, she was heavily trolled for rumours of plastic surgery and much more...

I Am Not Comfortable With Certain Things (Wearing Bikini) Bikini scenes may be a fad in the industry today but Ayesha has a different take on it. She was quoted as saying, "Well I did 20 odd movies and I have never worn a bikini on screen, so for me again the experience is different. I have always been one of those people like, I like to be fashionable and I love glamour but there is a limit. I am not comfortable with certain things and I will always be like that." Ayesha Doesn't Want Her Kids To Be Embarassed Of Her Films She further said, "I remember even before I used to say, before I was married that one day my children will watch my movies and I don't want them to be embarrassed and now I actually have a son and I feel so confident that if he watches any of my movies I am okay." On Botox Rumours & Being Compared To Kylie Jenner The actress was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "I was in Goa when the morphed picture was shared online. I have a small face but in that picture, it looked long and funny. I passed it off with a laugh." Even Ayesha's Sister Gets Trolled At Times She was earlier quoted as saying, "It's not just for actors, but people in general are getting trolled. My sister gets trolled for just having tattoos and piercing. Anyone can get picked on." On Having Difference In Opinions Ayesha Takia's father-in-law Abu Azmi is known to be controversy's favourite child for often making sexiest remarks. When Ayesha was asked about, she told Mid-day, "When people are in the public eye, they are questioned for their choice of words. A difference in mind-set and generation gap is the issue. There is a difference of opinion (between me and my father-in-law), which is fine. As a celebrity, I take it in my stride that I am expected to harbour an opinion even on something I didn't say. We communicate with each other at home and try to resolve matters. I guess this is something that happens in all homes. We have a lot of love and admiration (for each other)."

Ayesha recently opened up about all these controversies. She also spoke about why she refrained from doing bikini scenes in her films. Scroll down to read further...