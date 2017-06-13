 »   »   » Baadshaho New Poster: Ajay Devgn Is Hiding His Identity With A Bandana But We Know He's BADASS!

Yesterday we teased you with the first glimpse of Ajay Devgn- Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho which gave you a little hint about the plot of the film.

Now, it's time for the first poster of the film which was revealed by the makers this morning. And yes, all Ajay Devgn fans need not fret! Because this time, the actor does make an appearance on the poster.



In this new poster, we get to see a badass Ajay Devgn who has a bandana tied around his face to hide his identity. Watch out for those two guns! Yes, the real action hero is back...



Ajay's leading lady Ileana D'Cruz was quoted as saying, "He is a far bigger prankster than Akshay. He is unbelievable and puts in a lot of effort in order to execute a prank. But he does it only to maintain a light atmosphere on the sets.



But when I was working with Akshay on Rustom, he sent a message to Milan Luthria from my phone. I was yet to start working with him at that point. I had to do some damage control and explain to Milan that it wasn't me, but Akshay who sent the message. In Ajay's case, you're not even left with any room for damage control. So, you can imagine!"



His other co-star Esha Gupta meanwhile couldn't stop singing praises for Ajay. She was quoted saying, "Ajay knows his camera, the lighting, and everything. There is so much I learnt just by observing him. Once or twice he suggested me to do certain things. He doesn't interfere but since he has been here for so long, he will suggest how to do things for the better and let you have your space."



Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hasmi and Vidyut Jammwal and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 1st September.



Did you guys like this new poster featuring Ajay? Let us know in the comments section below.

