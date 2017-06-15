 »   »   » Baadshaho New Poster: Vidyut Jamwwal With A Badge Joins Ajay-Emraan As The Third 'Badass'!

The makers of Baadshaho have been springing surprises every morning since last three days. After releasing the character posters of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi from the film, it's time to welcome the third 'badass' from the gang.

We are talking about Vidyut Jammwal who was last seen in Commando 2. What makes the poster quite interesting is the fact that the actor is sporting a moustache for the first time and boy, he is looking damn handsome!



Check out the poster here...



The badass with a badge! Catch the exclusive look in today's edition of @htshowbiz pic.twitter.com/EBp9XkPgHT

— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 15, 2017

Talking about the posters, the first one had Ajay at his rowdy best followed by Emraan who looked every bit of a Rajasthani gunslinger and now we have Vidyut whose suave avatar is a talking point.



While not much is known about the plot, one hears that it is based on true incidents during Emergency. On the other hand, the first look posters hint that it's going to be a hiest and will have six characters which will be played by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta.



Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is slated to release on 1st September. Meanwhile we just can't wait to see the next posters featuring the leading ladies, Ileana and Esha.

