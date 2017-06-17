 »   »   » Baadshaho Poster: Esha Gupta Looks SMOKING HOT; But Watch Out She's A BADASS BOMBSHELL!

After Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz, it's time to welcome the final character poster of Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. We are talking about Esha Gupta!

This morning, the makers of Baadshaho unveiled a brand new poster of the film featuring Esha and boy, it's quite intriguing! The poster featuring the actress looks intense and did we say, that Esha is making us go weak in the knees with her oh-so-hot looks.



Check it out here...



Though not much has been revealed about the plot, the caption '1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES' suggests that the film revolves around heist during the times of Emergency.



Earlier, director Milan Luthria had revolved that the film has been inspired by real life incident and thus, it would be quite interesting to watch what the filmmaker has in store for us on the big screen.



Baadshaho has a stellar cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. The film is slated to release on 1st September.

