 »   »   » IS IT FAIR? Baahubali 2 Granted An 'A' Censor Certificate In Singapore; Was It Really So Violent?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 may be galloping when it comes to box
office collections both nationally and world wide. The mythological
epic has surely broken some barriers and set new records.
But we recently came across a piece of news which left us
speechless! Reportedly the film will be getting a limited number of
audience in Singapore.
Read on to know why...
Baahubali 2 Gets An 'A' Censor
Certification In Singapore
Yes, that's right! As per a DNA report, the Singapore censor
board has granted Baahubali: The Conclusion an ‘NC16'
certification, which means the film is not accessible to any
viewership under the age of 16.
They Found The War Scenes Too
Gruesome
Explaining the reason behind this shocking decision, Pahlaj
Nihalani, Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification was
quoted saying, "We granted Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion a ‘UA' with
virtually no cuts.
In Singapore, they found Baahubali too violent. The war scenes,
specially of soldiers being beheaded, were taken to be excessively
gruesome by their censor board."
Pahlaj Nihani's Shocking
Revelation
"In many countries of Asia and Europe more Bollywood films get
‘A' certificate than we do in India."
Our Children Are Not Scared Of
Mythological Mayhem
Nihalani further added, "Our mythology and religious scriptures
have a lot of violent images of rakshasas being beheaded, etc. So,
our children grow up hearing these tales of violence. They are not
scared by mythological mayhem."
Nihalani Takes A Dig At Those
Cribbing About Indian Censorship
"In India censorship is about pacifying sentiments rather than
doing the right things. If we cut one shot of a beheading we are
branded anti-religious. If we shorten the duration of a kiss we are
prudes. And if we delete a shot of boy masturbating another boy (in
Moonlight) we are branded homophobic."
Akshay Kumar's Review Of
Baahubali 2
Akshay Kumar who was busy shooting for Padman finally managed to
get some free time to watch Baahubali 2. So impressed was the
khiladi that he took to Twitter and wrote, "Finally saw
#BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype &
success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d
team"
Ranveer Singh Had Something To
Say Too
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh found it hard to explain his
thoughts about the film and that's when emojis came in
handy.
Coming back to censorship, do you folks feel Baahubali 2
deserved an 'A' certification in Singapore?
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:34 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...