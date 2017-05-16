 »   »   » IS IT FAIR? Baahubali 2 Granted An 'A' Censor Certificate In Singapore; Was It Really So Violent?

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 may be galloping when it comes to box office collections both nationally and world wide. The mythological epic has surely broken some barriers and set new records.

But we recently came across a piece of news which left us speechless! Reportedly the film will be getting a limited number of audience in Singapore.



Read on to know why...



Baahubali 2 Gets An 'A' Censor Certification In Singapore Yes, that's right! As per a DNA report, the Singapore censor board has granted Baahubali: The Conclusion an ‘NC16' certification, which means the film is not accessible to any viewership under the age of 16.

They Found The War Scenes Too Gruesome Explaining the reason behind this shocking decision, Pahlaj Nihalani, Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification was quoted saying, "We granted Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion a ‘UA' with virtually no cuts.

In Singapore, they found Baahubali too violent. The war scenes, specially of soldiers being beheaded, were taken to be excessively gruesome by their censor board."



Pahlaj Nihani's Shocking Revelation "In many countries of Asia and Europe more Bollywood films get ‘A' certificate than we do in India."

Our Children Are Not Scared Of Mythological Mayhem Nihalani further added, "Our mythology and religious scriptures have a lot of violent images of rakshasas being beheaded, etc. So, our children grow up hearing these tales of violence. They are not scared by mythological mayhem."

Nihalani Takes A Dig At Those Cribbing About Indian Censorship "In India censorship is about pacifying sentiments rather than doing the right things. If we cut one shot of a beheading we are branded anti-religious. If we shorten the duration of a kiss we are prudes. And if we delete a shot of boy masturbating another boy (in Moonlight) we are branded homophobic."

Akshay Kumar's Review Of Baahubali 2 Akshay Kumar who was busy shooting for Padman finally managed to get some free time to watch Baahubali 2. So impressed was the khiladi that he took to Twitter and wrote, "Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team"

Ranveer Singh Had Something To Say Too On the other hand, Ranveer Singh found it hard to explain his thoughts about the film and that's when emojis came in handy.



Coming back to censorship, do you folks feel Baahubali 2 deserved an 'A' certification in Singapore?





