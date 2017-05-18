 »   »   » 'Baahubali' Chicken 65' Or 'Bhallaladeva' Biryani? Baahubali 2 Inspires Restaurant Menus Abroad!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The fever of Baahubali 2 among people seems to be escalating
with every passing day.
While it is breaking all sorts of box office records both
nationally and internationally, the film has also inspired various
aspects of lifestyles with the most recent finding being
food.
Don't believe us? Then check it out for yourself...
Baahubali Inspired Restaurant
Menus
If this viral picture is to be believed then there is officially
a restaurant that is currently offering food combos themed on the
characters of the Baahubali films.
Anyone For Kattappa Dosas And
Devasena Paneer Makhni?
Yet another menu boosts of dishes like Baahubali Chicken 65,
Bhalladeva Biryani, Devasena Paneer Makhni, Kattappa Tandoori
Kebabs, Sivagami Special Masala Dosai and so forth. *such
mouth-watering dishes*
Remember These Baahubali
Saris?
Not just food, Baahubali saris have also become the latest fad
in town!
Baahubali Jewellery
Amrapali Jewels, the official jewellery designers for Baahubali
2 had launched the Baahubali collection which comprises of 1,000
pieces out of 1500 pieces of gold-plated, silver, kundan,
multi-coloured precious stones, pearls used in the film.
This includes nose pins, necklaces, bangles, 'mangtikas',
anklets, bracelets, ear rings, toe rings, waist belts (Vaddanams in
case of women), arm band and others.
Watch out this space for more interesting tid-bits!
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 16:03 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...