 »   »   » 'Baahubali' Chicken 65' Or 'Bhallaladeva' Biryani? Baahubali 2 Inspires Restaurant Menus Abroad!

The fever of Baahubali 2 among people seems to be escalating with every passing day.

While it is breaking all sorts of box office records both nationally and internationally, the film has also inspired various aspects of lifestyles with the most recent finding being food.



Don't believe us? Then check it out for yourself...



Baahubali Inspired Restaurant Menus If this viral picture is to be believed then there is officially a restaurant that is currently offering food combos themed on the characters of the Baahubali films.

Anyone For Kattappa Dosas And Devasena Paneer Makhni? Yet another menu boosts of dishes like Baahubali Chicken 65, Bhalladeva Biryani, Devasena Paneer Makhni, Kattappa Tandoori Kebabs, Sivagami Special Masala Dosai and so forth. *such mouth-watering dishes*

Remember These Baahubali Saris? Not just food, Baahubali saris have also become the latest fad in town!

Baahubali Jewellery Amrapali Jewels, the official jewellery designers for Baahubali 2 had launched the Baahubali collection which comprises of 1,000 pieces out of 1500 pieces of gold-plated, silver, kundan, multi-coloured precious stones, pearls used in the film.

This includes nose pins, necklaces, bangles, 'mangtikas', anklets, bracelets, ear rings, toe rings, waist belts (Vaddanams in case of women), arm band and others.



Watch out this space for more interesting tid-bits!






