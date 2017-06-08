 »   »   » Baahubali 2 Star Prabhas Gets Flooded With Bollywood Offers! Are The Khans Worried?

Baahubali 2 Star Prabhas Gets Flooded With Bollywood Offers! Are The Khans Worried?

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Prabhas' Baahubali 2 despite being a South Indian film, ended up being the biggest blockbuster across India and the Hindi region wrapped it up with both their hands. Prabhas is a rising and promising star and it is reported that Bollywood film-makers are keen to cast him in their next movie.

A source close to Prabhas revealed, "He has been receiving a lot of Hindi film offers. He will definitely consider making his Bollywood debut. But if he does, he wants to dub for the film himself. So he's simultaneously trying to pick up the language as well."

Prabhas-Anushka

Prabhas-Anushka

Prabhas gets flooded with a lot of Bollywood offers.

The Best Role

The Best Role

Prabhas wants to take up the best role in Bollywood for his debut.

Hindi Language

Hindi Language

Prabhas is learning the Hindi language and does not want it to be dubbed by somebody else.

Pretty Impressive

Pretty Impressive

It's good to see Prabhas showing interest in learning the Hindi language.

The Next Bollywood Star?

The Next Bollywood Star?

The language proficiency will help Prabhas succeed in Bollywood.

Box Office Rulers

Box Office Rulers

Prabhas' lastest film Baahubali 2 broke all the reocrds at the box office.

Most Talked About Couple

Most Talked About Couple

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are now the talk of the town.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 fared really well at the box office in North India as well.

Minting Money

Minting Money

The film successfully crossed 1500 crores at the box office.

Saaho

Saaho

Prabhas' next is titled Saaho and it'll go on floors soon.

Happy

Happy

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are very happy with how Baahubali 2 turned out to be.

Read more about: prabhas, baahubali 2
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos