 »   »   » Prabhas Gets Flooded With Bollywood Offers! Are The Khans Worried?

Prabhas' Baahubali 2 despite being a South Indian film, ended up being the biggest blockbuster across India and the Hindi region wrapped it up with both their hands. Prabhas is a rising and promising star and it is reported that Bollywood film-makers are keen to cast him in their next movie.

A source close to Prabhas revealed, "He has been receiving a lot of Hindi film offers. He will definitely consider making his Bollywood debut. But if he does, he wants to dub for the film himself. So he's simultaneously trying to pick up the language as well."