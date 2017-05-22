 »   »   » NOT A MONEY-MINDED GUY! Prabhas Reveals The Real Reason Why He Rejected His Bollywood Debut!

NOT A MONEY-MINDED GUY! Prabhas Reveals The Real Reason Why He Rejected His Bollywood Debut!

Baahubali Prabhas reveals the real reason why he rejected his Bollywood debut and you will respect him even more..

By:
Ever since we have watched Baahubali 2, we just cannot stop swooning over Prabhas. He is not only a gem of an actor but a person. In his latest interview with a daily, the actor revealed the real reason why he rejected his Bollywood debut.

And after reading his statement, all we can say is - Nobody is like him. Read it out his excerpts from HT interview below:

Prabhas Clears The Air Around His Bollywood Debut

Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Prabhas said, "Right now, my priority is to spend as much time as I can with my friends and family. After that, I would start preparing for my character in Saaho. Then, we will see what happens ."

Prabhas Reveals The Best Compliment He Has Received For Baahubali

"I think the fact that Rajamouli sir wrote the character of Baahubali for me has been the biggest compliment in itself. [Before I started shooting] I would always wonder how I would ever be able to justify a character of such stature."

Prabhas On The Monetary Issue He Faced During The Making Of Baahubali

"At first, the movie was supposed to be shot over two years (smiles), so yes, circumstances were tough back then. It wasn't an easy phase. My friends and family suggested me to take up other work, but I had faith in Rajamouli sir. Tough times call for tougher decisions."

Does He Regret Missing Many Film Offers Owing To Baahubali?

When asked about the same, Prabhas politely said, "Not at all! I would have given even seven years of my life for a film like this. [Right at the beginning], I realised that this is one film that would require all my dedication and determination."

You Have Also Gained Our Respect, Prabhas!

"Imagine, only the action portions of the film took 300 days to be filmed. The schedules were extremely tough, as different portions [of the film] needed me to look different. So, if anything, I have gained immensely as an actor from the series," further added Prabhas.

Will Prabhas Star In Baahubali 3?

"I think the film's producers would be the right people to answer this question (about the possibility of a third part). As for me, of course, I'd love to live the character of Baahubali time and again. That question shouldn't even come up.

Does Baahubali Success Gives Him A High?

"Honestly, I am still not out of Baahubali mode. Once I am done with it, I will let you know more [about what I'm feeling]," Prabhas smilingly replied.

Prabhas Denies To Give Any Update On Saaho

When asked about his upcoming film, Saaho, the actor denied to reveal much about the film and said, "Right now, all I can say is that it's an action-packed love story, but it's too early to talk about it. I will let you know more details soon.

Prabhas On His Wax Statue

Prabhas has become the only South Indian star to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Bangkok. When asked about his experience, he said, "It's a great feeling. After Baahubali, lots of things have been happening [in my life] and lots of things have changed."

