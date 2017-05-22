NOT A MONEY-MINDED GUY! Prabhas Reveals The Real Reason Why He Rejected His Bollywood Debut!
Baahubali Prabhas reveals the real reason why he rejected his Bollywood debut and you will respect him even more..
Ever since we have watched Baahubali 2, we just cannot stop swooning over Prabhas. He is not only a gem of an actor but a person. In his latest interview with a daily, the actor revealed the real reason why he rejected his Bollywood debut.
And after reading his statement, all we can say is - Nobody is
like him. Read it out his excerpts from HT interview below:
Prabhas Clears The Air Around His Bollywood Debut
Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Prabhas said, "Right now, my
priority is to spend as much time as I can with my friends and
family. After that, I would start preparing for my character in
Saaho. Then, we will see what happens ."
Prabhas Reveals The Best Compliment He Has Received For Baahubali
"I think the fact that Rajamouli sir wrote the character of
Baahubali for me has been the biggest compliment in itself. [Before
I started shooting] I would always wonder how I would ever be able
to justify a character of such stature."
Prabhas On The Monetary Issue He Faced During The Making Of Baahubali
"At first, the movie was supposed to be shot over two years
(smiles), so yes, circumstances were tough back then. It wasn't an
easy phase. My friends and family suggested me to take up other
work, but I had faith in Rajamouli sir. Tough times call for
tougher decisions."
Does He Regret Missing Many Film Offers Owing To Baahubali?
When asked about the same, Prabhas politely said, "Not at all! I
would have given even seven years of my life for a film like this.
[Right at the beginning], I realised that this is one film that
would require all my dedication and determination."
You Have Also Gained Our Respect, Prabhas!
"Imagine, only the action portions of the film took 300 days to
be filmed. The schedules were extremely tough, as different
portions [of the film] needed me to look different. So, if
anything, I have gained immensely as an actor from the series," further added Prabhas.
Will Prabhas Star In Baahubali 3?
"I think the film's producers would be the right people to
answer this question (about the possibility of a third part). As
for me, of course, I'd love to live the character of Baahubali time
and again. That question shouldn't even come up.
Does Baahubali Success Gives Him A High?
"Honestly, I am still not out of Baahubali mode. Once I am done
with it, I will let you know more [about what I'm feeling]," Prabhas smilingly replied.
Prabhas Denies To Give Any Update On Saaho
When asked about his upcoming film, Saaho, the actor denied to
reveal much about the film and said, "Right now, all I can say is
that it's an action-packed love story, but it's too early to talk
about it. I will let you know more details soon.