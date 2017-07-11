 »   »   » Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Trailer Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Out & It's DEADLY & HOT!

Liked Nawazuddin Siddiqui's creepy detective act in Sridevi starrer Mom? It's time to make way for yet another impressive act.

The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have released the first trailer and boy, it keeps you hooked till the last frame.



The film revolves around Babu, the number 1 contract killer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) whose reputation is at stake when a rival, Banke, comes on the scene. Having got contracts to kill the same three eople, they decide to play a game. Whoever kills more, becomes the undefeated number 1.



But unknown to them another game is being played and Babu needs to make sure he is neither a target nor a pawn. Here's what will catch your attention in the trailer...



Nawaz Impresses Once Again Give this man any role and it's a cakewalk for you! The trailer will remind you of his Faisal Khan act from Gangs Of Wasseypur but his Babumoshai is more cruder and rustic.

Nawazuddin- Bidita Bag's Steamy Scenes The actor is seen getting dirty with Bidita Bag who plays his love interest. Their steamy scenes are scorching hot!

Impressive Dialogues The trailer packs a punch when it comes to dialogues! They might come across as scandalous for some since they are a bit crude at places.

Nawaz As Babumoshai It's guns and roses for Nawaz aka Babumoshai Bandokbaaz!



Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film also stars Divya Dutta and Shraddha Das and is slated to release on 25th August. Are you folks ready to get bandookbaazed?



Meanwhile, check out the trailer here-





