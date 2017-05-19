 »   »   » What Made Him So DESPERATE? Before The Release Of Baahubali; Prabhas Went To Saaho Director For Work

The name Prabhas needs no introduction. He is ruling the hearts post the release of Baahubali 2. The actor is now gearing up for his next release Saaho.

But did you know before the release of Baahubali, Prabhas himself went to meet Saaho director Sujeeth for work? Read all the inside details below.

When Prabhas Met Sujeeth Talking about his meeting with Prabhas, the director told Deccan Chronicle, "It was the success party of my first feature film Run Raja Run, which had given the leading man Sharwanand a change of image.'' A Lot Of Telugu Heroes Wanted A Similar Makeover ''A lot of other Telugu heroes wanted a similar makeover from me.''

Prabhas Approached Me At The Party ''Prabhas, who was already a big star, approached me at the party.''

I Didn't Take Him Seriously "I didn't take him seriously when he told me to write a film for him. I thought it was just social chitchat."

I Had Worked Out The Script Till The Interval "I had worked out the script till the interval. Beyond that, I just made up the plot while reaching Prabhas' house for narration.''

I Kept Adding Ideas ''And I kept adding ideas as I narrated the film to him. ''

How Prabhas Reacted During The Narration ''Seeing Prabhas's enthusiastic face during the narration, I was encouraged to innovate, and was reminded of the stories I used to tell my mother when I was a child.''

We Are Making The Film Exactly The Way We Had Planned "We are making the film exactly the way we had planned. There will be no changes.''

I narrated Saho To Prabhas Before Baahubali Released ''I narrated Saaho to Prabhas in January 2015, 6 months before the first part of Baahubali released.''

He Is Something Else Now ''Even then, Prabhas was a big star. Of course now, he's something else!''



On a related note, Prabhas is in the US right now. The actor will start the shooting of the film in July.