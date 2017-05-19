 »   »   » What Made Him So DESPERATE? Before The Release Of Baahubali; Prabhas Went To Saaho Director For Work

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The name Prabhas needs no introduction. He is ruling the hearts
post the release of Baahubali 2. The actor is now gearing up for
his next release Saaho.
But did you know before the release of Baahubali, Prabhas
himself went to meet Saaho director Sujeeth for work? Read all the
inside details below.
When Prabhas Met Sujeeth
Talking about his meeting with Prabhas, the director told Deccan
Chronicle, "It was the success party of my first feature film Run
Raja Run, which had given the leading man Sharwanand a change of
image.''
A Lot Of Telugu Heroes Wanted A
Similar Makeover
''A lot of other Telugu heroes wanted a similar makeover from
me.''
Prabhas Approached Me At The
Party
''Prabhas, who was already a big star, approached me at the
party.''
I Didn't Take Him Seriously
"I didn't take him seriously when he told me to write a film for
him. I thought it was just social chitchat."
I Had Worked Out The Script Till
The Interval
"I had worked out the script till the interval. Beyond that, I
just made up the plot while reaching Prabhas' house for
narration.''
I Kept Adding Ideas
''And I kept adding ideas as I narrated the film to him.
''
How Prabhas Reacted During The
Narration
''Seeing Prabhas's enthusiastic face during the narration, I was
encouraged to innovate, and was reminded of the stories I used to
tell my mother when I was a child.''
We Are Making The Film Exactly
The Way We Had Planned
"We are making the film exactly the way we had planned. There
will be no changes.''
I narrated Saho To Prabhas
Before Baahubali Released
''I narrated Saaho to Prabhas in January 2015, 6 months before
the first part of Baahubali released.''
He Is Something Else Now
''Even then, Prabhas was a big star. Of course now, he's
something else!''
On a related note, Prabhas is in the US right now. The actor
will start the shooting of the film in July.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 13:09 [IST]
