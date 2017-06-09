 »   »   » Behen Hogi Teri Movie Review By Live Audience

Behen Hogi Teri Movie Review By Live Audience

Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan-starrer Behen Hogi Teri is a romcom and has hit the screens today along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta.

But before booking your tickets, check out our live review of Behen Hogi Teri below.

Zinia Bandyopadhyay‏ @iamzinia

@DMmovies 1 #BehenHogiTeri desperately needs to up the pace. Though it would completely remind you of all the small town ke moholle wali

Achla R Sachdev‏ @AchlaSachdev

You gotta see this movie for @shrutihaasan #BehenHogiTeri.. She is adorable in it just as she is in real life ...@BHTtheFilm

Shridhar Raghavan‏ @ShridharR

From funeral romance to tirades on desi Friendzoning & 'Rahuls', Rajkumar Rao makes #BehenHogiTeri mad fun. Shruti is super + Fab dialogs 👍

Riddhika Jesrani‏ @RiddhikaJesrani

What a super fun movie with hilarious lines & wonderful acting.Must watch #BehenHogiTeri! Congratulations,@shrutihaasan! I'm still laughing.

mark manuel‏ @markmanuel26

What's wrong with @shrutihaasan in #BehenHogiTeri ? Her body and lips are just fine. Let those who have not sinned cast the first stone!

Bharathi S Pradhan‏ @editorbharathi

Fresh smalltwn comedy #BehenHogiTeri : @shrutihaasan is so pretty, l'l wondr @RajkummarRao can't see her as a sis @ParagDesai @amul_mohan

AAVISHKAR‏ @imaavi

Done with both the films and here's my Rating :
#Raabta : 2.5*/5 (Avg)
#BehenHogiTeri : 3*/5 (Watchable)

karan jp mehta‏ @karanjpmehta

after long time I've seen a pure comedy film, #BehenHogiTeri will make u laugh @RajkummarRao u r brilliant @shrutihaasan mata scene best

Mustafa‏ @themustafaB

A laughing riot #BehenHogiTeri . Must watch. All the best @amul_mohan @anshulmohan @RajkummarRao @shrutihaasan @GulshanGroverGG sir.


This movie is about a man who falls in love with his childhood friend and neighbour, but the girl treats him like a brother. This love story takes an unexpected turn when a new man enters the girl's life.

Behen Hogi Teri is produced by Antony D'souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya and is directed by Ajay K Pannalal.

