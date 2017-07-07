 »   »   » Behind The Camera Experience Helps: Sonam Kapoor

She started as an assistant director on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black in 2005 and then ventured into the world of acting with the filmmaker's romantic drama Saawariya. Actress Sonam Kapoor says her behind-the-camera experience helps her in understanding the concept of filmmaking better.

Asked if her behind-the-camera experience has helped her, Sonam told IANS over phone: "Yes, of course it helps being an assistant director, understanding the patterns, cameras, lights. That helps a lot, especially. The process of filmmaking is not making a play where it's about the actor.

"It is a collaboration. It's about everybody else also."

The 32-year-old actress says the experience helped her for the film Neerja, for which she even earned a special mention at the National Film Award.

"It helped me especially with Neerja actually... You have to know your cameras, angles, you need to have a fantastic memory. I still remember doing 45-minutes of dialogues and action was tough," she said.

Sonam is currently busy filming R. Balki's upcoming film Padman opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in the film Veere Di Wedding which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker.