 »   »   » Belgium Theatre Sells Salman Khan's Tubelight As Shahrukh Khan's Film!

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight had very few footfalls in India and the overseas market had little or no footfalls at all. A theatre in the capital city of Belgium, Brussels has come up with a unique marketing idea to garner footfalls by claiming that the film is a Shahrukh Khan starrer.

Of course, Shahrukh Khan has a cameo appearance in Tubelight but the theatre has gone ahead and placed SRK's name in the 'Cast' section. Check out the picture below!

It looks like even Shahrukh Khan could not save Salman Khan from facing a box office debacle through Tubelight and the collections are pretty average. Overall, the audiences seemed to be unimpressed by the film and even Salman's performance is being questioned.

Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor from the Northeast, Martin. Also, Martin stole the show and people fondly remember his role from the movie and nothing else.