 »   »   » Believe In Quality, Not Quantity: Bhumi Pednekar On Films

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, says she is picky about what she does as she believes in quality over quantity.

Also Read: Tubelight Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection! DECENT!



"I have always been picky about what I do because I believe in quality over quantity. Having said that, I think I was on a year-long sabbatical after 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' because I needed that time to sort of get back to being Bhumi from Sandhya," Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



"I was fortunate enough to sign films in that span as well... except one hiccup that happened for me, my life has been pretty much been on track... My life 80 per cent has been on track.''



''Unfortunately, I was shooting a film (Manmarziyaan) and that didn't work out so, I lost out on three-four months over there. But apart from that, it is pretty much how I planned it," she added.



Bhumi will next be seen in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" alongside National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar.



Besides that, she will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.