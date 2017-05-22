 »   »   » BEWARE Aamir And Salman Khan! This 'Bank Chor' Is Stealing Away Your Film Posters!

A couple of days back, we were treated to the rib-tickling trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Bank Chor which left us in total splits.

Now, it looks like the makers have some really quirky stuff planned up for the film's promotions too. And by quirky, we mean REALLY QUIRKY! Here's some fun to drive away your Monday blues.



Have a look at it here...



Bank Chor vs Tubelight We wonder if this poster is 'Bhai' approved! *bursts into laughter*

Bank Chor vs Dangal While Aamir Khan's Dangal is creating a storm in China, the 'Bank Chor' makers have already prepared themselves for a similar fate to their film!

Bank Chor vs Life Of Pi We hope that Tiger just doesn't get into a 'Rambo' after watching this!

Bank Chor vs The Dark Knight Even the Joker knows 'Vivek Oberoi bewafa hai'...*ROFL*

Bank Chor vs Begum Jaan *Spoiler alert* Now we know why Begum Jaan and her troop chose for a tragic end in the film!



The film is slated to release on 16th June, 2017. Meanwhile which one of these are your favourite posters? Do let us know in the comments section below.