 »   »   » BEWARE Aamir And Salman Khan! This 'Bank Chor' Is Stealing Away Your Film Posters!

A couple of days back, we were treated to the rib-tickling
trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Bank Chor which left us
in total splits.
Now, it looks like the makers have some really quirky stuff
planned up for the film's promotions too. And by quirky, we mean
REALLY QUIRKY! Here's some fun to drive away your Monday
blues.
Have a look at it here...
Bank Chor vs Tubelight
We wonder if this poster is 'Bhai' approved! *bursts into
laughter*
Bank Chor vs Dangal
While Aamir Khan's Dangal is creating a storm in China, the
'Bank Chor' makers have already prepared themselves for a similar
fate to their film!
Bank Chor vs Life Of Pi
We hope that Tiger just doesn't get into a 'Rambo' after
watching this!
Bank Chor vs The Dark
Knight
Even the Joker knows 'Vivek Oberoi bewafa hai'...*ROFL*
Bank Chor vs Begum Jaan
*Spoiler alert* Now we know why Begum Jaan and her troop chose
for a tragic end in the film!
The film is slated to release on 16th June, 2017. Meanwhile
which one of these are your favourite posters? Do let us know in
the comments section below.
