Bikini Alert: Neha Dhupia Beats The Heat By Chilling By The Pool!

Neha Dhupia escapes the summer heat by chilling by the pool, sporting a bikini. She looks hotter than ever and is all set to raise the temperatures.

By:
The summer heat is unbearable and Neha Dhupia is doing the right thing to beat the heat by chilling by the pool, sporting a hot bikini. She's seen flexing her body by the pool rails and is looking hotter than ever before.

Check out the picture below!

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looks hotter than ever in her latest bikini picture. Doesn't she folks?

Hot!

Neha is one hottie who keeps getting ripe as the years pass by!

Miss Universe Contest

Neha Dhupia contested the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2002 and was placed in the top 10.

Puerto Rico

The Miss Universe 2002 was held in Puerto Rico and she represented India with a touch of class.

Bollywood Debut

She debuted in Bollywood in 2003 in the film Qayamat: City Under Threat.

Average Debut

The film ended up being an average at the box office.

Latest Films

In 2016, she was seen in Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, but that fared really badly at the box office.

Moh Maya Money

She was last seen in the film Moh Maya Money and that too bombed at the box office.

Julie

Her best film till date was Julie and it ended up being a superhit.

TV Shows

She is now part of the TV series MTV Roadies.

Charity

Apart from movies, she also takes part in various charity foundations.

Helping Nature

She successfully raised money for the 2011 Sikkim earthquake as well.

Mumbai Marathon

She has taken part in the Mumbai Marathon to support Concern India Foundation and helped to raise over 5 lakhs.

With A Bang

We hope to see her on the silver screen again with a bang!

Read more about: neha dhupia
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
