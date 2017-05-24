 »   »   » Bikini Alert: Neha Dhupia Beats The Heat By Chilling By The Pool!

The summer heat is unbearable and Neha Dhupia is doing the right
thing to beat the heat by chilling by the pool, sporting a hot
bikini. She's seen flexing her body by the pool rails and is
looking hotter than ever before.
Check out the picture below!
Neha Dhupia
Doesn't she folks?
Hot!
Neha is one hottie who keeps getting gorgeous as the years pass
by!
Miss Universe Contest
Neha Dhupia contested the Miss Universe beauty pageant in
2002 and was placed in the top 10.
Puerto Rico
The Miss Universe 2002 was held in Puerto Rico and she
represented India with a touch of class.
Bollywood Debut
She debuted in Bollywood in 2003 in the film Qayamat: City
Under Threat.
Average Debut
The film ended up being an average at the box office.
Latest Films
In 2016, she was seen in Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, but that
fared really badly at the box office.
Moh Maya Money
She was last seen in the film Moh Maya Money and that too bombed
at the box office.
Julie
Her best film till date is Julie and it ended up being a
superhit.
TV Shows
She is now part of the TV series MTV Roadies.
Charity
Apart from movies, she also takes part in the functioning of
various charity foundations.
Helping Nature
She successfully raised money for the 2011 Sikkim earthquake as
well.
Mumbai Marathon
She has taken part in the Mumbai Marathon to support Concern
India Foundation and helped to raise over 5 lakhs.
With A Bang
We hope to see her on the silver screen again with a bang!
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
