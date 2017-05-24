 »   »   » WONDERFUL! Finally, Bipasha Basu Talks About PREGNANCY; Says Her Mother Wants A Granddaughter!

Soon after Bipasha Basu's marriage with Karan Singh Grover, rumours started doing the rounds about her pregnancy.

In a recent interview to HT, for the first time, Bipasha Basu openly talked about having babies, pregnancy, motherhood and more.

We Love Babies Bipasha said that she and Karan want to enjoy this time together and are in no hurry to start a family.,"We love babies. But both of us need more alone time together.'' Once The Baby Arrives... ''Because once the baby arrives, it's always only baby time. That's the way we both think.'' Bipasha's Mother Wants A Granddaughter Soon However, their families seem to think differently. "My mom is very keen to have a granddaughter soon.'' On Babies Hindering Female Actor's Career "[Female] actors are human beings - we fall in love and get married. Career and personal life are two different aspects of everyone's life.'' Things Are Changing ''I wish we were treated the same way, too. Things are now changing positively career-wise for married [female] actors, though". I Am Not Happy With The Roles "I'm not really satisfied with the roles - otherwise, I'd have already started work on them.'' Looking For Interesting Work ''I'm looking for author-backed interesting work." On The Fitness Front "I'm planning extensive work on the fitness front under my brand.'' Busy With Ads ''I've also been busy with a few ads and am focussed on training in various forms: Pilates, yoga, weight-training, functional training.''

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in Alone (2015).