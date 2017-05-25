 »   »   » Here's Why Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan's Movies Can Never Beat Baahubali!

Baahubali 2 shattered all records at the box office and even crossed the collections of films of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan and made their numbers look very small as compared to Baahubali.

Trade Analyst Akshaye revealed that the Khan's cannot beat Baahubali at the box office and said,

"Sultan released in around 5000 screens. But for many days could Sultan fill up the five thousand screens? Not more than three days! Right? In fact, it had three days of 80 per cent occupancy. On the other hand, Baahubali 2 maintained 90 per cent plus occupancy in 8000 screens for more than four days."

"So for people to say that we did not get enough screens, or for people to say that Raees or Sultan or Dangal did not release in as many screens and so the collections are lower, is a bad argument."