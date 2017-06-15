 »   »   » Fresh Trouble For Sanjay Dutt! Bombay High Court Questions His Early Release From Yerwada Jail!

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to a five year jail term in Yerwada jail and the Maharashtra Government released him 8 months prior to completing his term citing "good conduct". The Bombay High Court has questioned the Maharashtra Government's decision to release him early citing good conduct and the court has asked the Govt to justify its decision.

The Court raised questions if he was allowed to leave early only because he's a VIP and why did they allow him to spend 100 days outside jail while he was sentenced. The Court also raised concerns in what parameters was Sanjay Dutt judged as a 'good conduct' and has asked the Govt to provide all details.

"Also, how did the authorities assess that Dutt's conduct was good? When did they get the time to make such assessment when he was out on parole half the time?" asked a judge at the Bombay High Court, according to the Press Trust of India.