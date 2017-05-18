 »   »   » Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Arrives At The Do With Aaradhya, Might Meet Deepika Padukone!

Excited? So are we! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived at the 70th Cannes Film Festival and boy, she's looking helluva hot and stylish!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'sunshine' Aaradhya is seen accompanying her to the Hotel Martinez and having said that, there is possibility that Aishwarya Rai might bump into Deepika Padukone or vice versa.

A Welcome Like That! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular names from Cannes Film Festival and we're not surprised to see how well she was welcomed at the do. Aishwarya Arrives With Aaradhya Look how excited is Aaradhya Bachchan! The wide smile on her face says everything. Note Down The Dates! Mrs Bachchan is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes on 19 and 20 May. Aishwarya To Re-visit Her Devdas Days At the festival, the Outdoor Cinema will showcase films selected and introduced by six L'Oréal Paris actress ambassadors. And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would present Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. Will Aish Bump Into Deepika? Remember, when Deepika was asked if she will meet Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, she had said, "Our dates are different but if our paths cross, I will definitely catch up with her." Also See, What Did Deepika Today Deepika Padukone began Day 2 at Cannes by eating a croissant, painting her nails and browsing through her wardrobe. Wonder what is she going to pick for her next look! Details About Deepika’s Look She is sporting L'Oréal Paris Tint Caresse Lip Cushion in Tulip Blossom, Volume Million Lashes Mascara, La Palette Gold Eye Shadow and Brow Artist Genius Kit. Deepika’s Second Look Here's the picture of Deepika Padukone's second look from today. Deepika With Elle Fanning The Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen posing along with the American actress, Elle Fanning.

Stay locked with us for more updates on Cannes Film Festival!