 »   »   » Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Arrives At The Do With Aaradhya, Might Meet Deepika Padukone!

Excited? So are we! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived
at the 70th Cannes Film Festival and boy, she's looking helluva hot
and stylish!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'sunshine' Aaradhya is seen
accompanying her to the Hotel Martinez and having said that, there
is possibility that Aishwarya Rai might bump into Deepika Padukone
or vice versa.
A Welcome Like That!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular names from
Cannes Film Festival and we're not surprised to see how well she
was welcomed at the do.
Aishwarya Arrives With
Aaradhya
Look how excited is Aaradhya Bachchan! The wide smile on her
face says everything.
Note Down The Dates!
Mrs Bachchan is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes on 19
and 20 May.
Aishwarya To Re-visit Her Devdas
Days
At the festival, the Outdoor Cinema will showcase films selected
and introduced by six L'Oréal Paris actress ambassadors. And
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would present Sanjay Leela Bhansali's
Devdas.
Will Aish Bump Into
Deepika?
Remember, when Deepika was asked if she will meet Aishwarya Rai
at Cannes, she had said, "Our dates are different but if our paths
cross, I will definitely catch up with her."
Also See, What Did Deepika
Today
Deepika Padukone began Day 2 at Cannes by eating a croissant,
painting her nails and browsing through her wardrobe. Wonder what
is she going to pick for her next look!
Details About Deepika’s
Look
She is sporting L'Oréal Paris Tint Caresse Lip Cushion in Tulip
Blossom, Volume Million Lashes Mascara, La Palette Gold Eye Shadow
and Brow Artist Genius Kit.
Deepika’s Second Look
Here's the picture of Deepika Padukone's second look from
today.
Deepika With Elle Fanning
The Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen posing along with the
American actress, Elle Fanning.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 17:08 [IST]
