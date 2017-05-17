 »   »   » Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Picture From Cannes Is In A Bathrobe! View Pics

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Picture From Cannes Is In A Bathrobe! View Pics

Cannes 2017: The first pictures of Deepika Padukone from Cannes is in a white bathrobe and she's seen soaking up some sun before getting ready for the red carpet.


All eyes are on Deepika Padukone as she's set to walk the red carpet on May 17 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 and her first pictures from Cannes is in a bathrobe!

Yes, the lovely actress is seen basking in the sun from the balcony and is sporting a white bathrobe and man, she looks angelic! We're all eagerly waiting for Deepika to hit the red carpet today. Check out the pictures below...

Soaking In The Sun

Soaking In The Sun

Deepika Padukone is soaking in the sun, sporting a white bathrobe before getting ready for the red carpet for Cannes 2017.

Enjoying The View

Enjoying The View

Deepika is also seen enjoying the breathtaking view from the balcony.

Arriving At Cannes

Arriving At Cannes

Deepika Padukone arrived at Cannes after a long flight and she'll set the red carpet on fire today.

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone looked classy and chic before boarding her flight to Cannes from Mumbai.

All Eyes On Deepika

All Eyes On Deepika

All eyes are on Deepika Padukone as she's ready to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2017.

En Route

En Route

Deepika shared this image on her Instagram handle en route to Cannes from her flight.

Read more about: deepika padukone
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 13:04 [IST]
