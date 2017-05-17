 »   »   » Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Picture From Cannes Is In A Bathrobe! View Pics

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
All eyes are on Deepika Padukone as she's set to walk the red
carpet on May 17 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 and her first
pictures from Cannes is in a bathrobe!
Yes, the lovely actress is seen basking in the sun from the
balcony and is sporting a white bathrobe and man, she looks
angelic! We're all eagerly waiting for Deepika to hit the red
carpet today. Check out the pictures below...
Soaking In The Sun
Deepika Padukone is soaking in the sun, sporting a white
bathrobe before getting ready for the red carpet for Cannes
2017.
Enjoying The View
Deepika is also seen enjoying the breathtaking view from the
balcony.
Arriving At Cannes
Deepika Padukone arrived at Cannes after a long flight and
she'll set the red carpet on fire today.
Mumbai Airport
The gorgeous Deepika Padukone looked classy and chic before
boarding her flight to Cannes from Mumbai.
All Eyes On Deepika
All eyes are on Deepika Padukone as she's ready to walk the red
carpet at Cannes 2017.
En Route
Deepika shared this image on her Instagram handle en route to
Cannes from her flight.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 13:04 [IST]
