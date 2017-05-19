 »   »   » Cannes Update: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steps Out With Aaradhya In Colour Co-ordinated Outfits [Pics]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
It is that time of the year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits
the very prestigious Cannes Film Festival along with her cute
little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
While, we are desperately waiting to see Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan's first look for the Cannes red carpet, the gorgeous lady
was seen taking Aaradhya out for some quality time in Cannes.
How Cute!
While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiled at the shutterbugs, Aaradhya
Bachchan was all shy and cutesy!
Did You See That Colour
Co-ordination?
What caught our attention was the colour co-ordination of
Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya.
When Aish Talked About
Aaradhya’s Comfort With The Media
Once, while talking to a leading daily, when Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan was asked if Aaradhya is comfortable with all the media
attention, she had said, "What is really assuring is that she has
incredible resilience, by God's grace. She has seen this (public
attention) from infancy."
Here’s How Aaradhya Reacts When
She Faces The Crowd..
She had further added, "When faced with crowds she becomes very
silent and observant, as though taking it all in."
Why Aaradhya Clings To Aishwarya
In Public?
"Yes, she clings to me in public because there are people
screaming and jostling. In fact I get more nervous when I am in
crowds with her than she."
Aishwarya Arrived In Cannes On
May 18
Coming back to Aishwarya Rai, the lady arrived in Cannes on May
18, 2017.
Note Down The Dates.
She will walk the red carpet for Festival De Cannes tonight and
tomorrow i.e., May 20, 2017.
Stay locked with us for more updates on Cannes Film Festival and
the gorgeous Bollywood divas, who are having a gala time there.
