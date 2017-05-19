 »   »   » Cannes Update: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steps Out With Aaradhya In Colour Co-ordinated Outfits [Pics]

It is that time of the year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits the very prestigious Cannes Film Festival along with her cute little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While, we are desperately waiting to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look for the Cannes red carpet, the gorgeous lady was seen taking Aaradhya out for some quality time in Cannes.

How Cute! While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiled at the shutterbugs, Aaradhya Bachchan was all shy and cutesy! Did You See That Colour Co-ordination? What caught our attention was the colour co-ordination of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya. When Aish Talked About Aaradhya’s Comfort With The Media Once, while talking to a leading daily, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked if Aaradhya is comfortable with all the media attention, she had said, "What is really assuring is that she has incredible resilience, by God's grace. She has seen this (public attention) from infancy." Here’s How Aaradhya Reacts When She Faces The Crowd.. She had further added, "When faced with crowds she becomes very silent and observant, as though taking it all in." Why Aaradhya Clings To Aishwarya In Public? "Yes, she clings to me in public because there are people screaming and jostling. In fact I get more nervous when I am in crowds with her than she." Aishwarya Arrived In Cannes On May 18 Coming back to Aishwarya Rai, the lady arrived in Cannes on May 18, 2017. Note Down The Dates. She will walk the red carpet for Festival De Cannes tonight and tomorrow i.e., May 20, 2017.

Stay locked with us for more updates on Cannes Film Festival and the gorgeous Bollywood divas, who are having a gala time there.