 »   »   » Cannes Day 2: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As She Walks The Red Carpet [New Pictures]

It is that time of the year, when Deepika Padukone's alleged
boyfriend, Ranveer Singh gets to see her bae put on her best
gown.
It's day 2 of Cannes Film Festival and once again, Deepika has
put the red carpet on fire, like literally! Check out her pictures
below..
Oh My God!
Deepika Padukone shines on the red carpet. She can be seen
sporting a Brandon Maxwell gown.
Stunning & How!
Needless to mention that Deepika Padukone is looking every bit
stunning and we just cannot take our eyes off her.
Drop Dead Gorgeous!
Deepika Padukone shows the world how to slay on the red carpet
with an utmost ease.
Autograph Time!
Seen here is Deepika Padukone, giving autograph to her lovely
fans, who came to witness the grandeur of Festival De Cannes.
At The Top!
A candid click of Deepika Padukone.
Ahem Ahem!
Deepika Padukone flaunts her tattoo as she walks the red carpet
for Festival De Cannes.
Deepika Looks Fierce
We are totally drooling over Deepika Padukone's fierce look.
What about you?
Grabbing Eyeballs Like A
pro
Deepika Padukone, who is the face of a L'Oreal Paris India, had
everyone's attention as she walked the red carpet.
Deepika’s Glamorous Look!
Deepika added a touch of glamour to her look by colouring her
upper lid with a bold green liner and bold lashes.
A Sure Shot Stunner!
Recently at a L'Oreal Paris event, when a barrage of questions
was shot at her dressing sense, she had answered nonchalantly, "My
focus is to feel good. Some may like what I wear, some may not. And
it's perfectly okay."
We Love You, Dippy!
"I am not dressing up for you, I am dressing for myself. The
intention is to have fun," had further added Deepika Padukone.
