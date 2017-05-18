 »   »   » Cannes Day 2: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As She Walks The Red Carpet [New Pictures]

Cannes Day 2: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As She Walks The Red Carpet [New Pictures]

Deepika Padukone’s look for Cannes Day 2 is too hot to handle!

By:
It is that time of the year, when Deepika Padukone's alleged boyfriend, Ranveer Singh gets to see her bae put on her best gown.

It's day 2 of Cannes Film Festival and once again, Deepika has put the red carpet on fire, like literally! Check out her pictures below..

Oh My God!

Deepika Padukone shines on the red carpet. She can be seen sporting a Brandon Maxwell gown.

Stunning & How!

Needless to mention that Deepika Padukone is looking every bit stunning and we just cannot take our eyes off her.

Drop Dead Gorgeous!

Deepika Padukone shows the world how to slay on the red carpet with an utmost ease.

Autograph Time!

Seen here is Deepika Padukone, giving autograph to her lovely fans, who came to witness the grandeur of Festival De Cannes.

At The Top!

A candid click of Deepika Padukone.

Ahem Ahem!

Deepika Padukone flaunts her tattoo as she walks the red carpet for Festival De Cannes.

Deepika Looks Fierce

We are totally drooling over Deepika Padukone's fierce look. What about you?

Grabbing Eyeballs Like A pro

Deepika Padukone, who is the face of a L'Oreal Paris India, had everyone's attention as she walked the red carpet.

Deepika’s Glamorous Look!

Deepika added a touch of glamour to her look by colouring her upper lid with a bold green liner and bold lashes.

A Sure Shot Stunner!

Recently at a L'Oreal Paris event, when a barrage of questions was shot at her dressing sense, she had answered nonchalantly, "My focus is to feel good. Some may like what I wear, some may not. And it's perfectly okay."

We Love You, Dippy!

"I am not dressing up for you, I am dressing for myself. The intention is to have fun," had further added Deepika Padukone.

Read more about: deepika padukone, cannes
Other articles published on May 18, 2017
