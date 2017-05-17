 »   »   » WOAH! Cannes Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Defies Age In Her New Photoshoot Pictures!

WOAH! Cannes Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Defies Age In Her New Photoshoot Pictures!

Desperately waiting for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2017 Cannes appearance? First, check out her new photoshoot pictures, in which she is looking unbelievably young!

By:
When it comes to look, one just cannot match the gorgeousness of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Shes been defying her age for a long time now! She may not have the fittest body in the B-town but no one can beat that skin & flawless face!

We came across the new photoshoot picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it's difficult to say that she's in her 40s. Can't believe us? No problem, we will let the picture do talking.

Aishwarya’s New Photoshoot For Lodha

You gotta admit that she looks not just gorgeous but is turning more beautiful with years.

Are You Excited?

Age is certainly doing no disservice to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and we are eagerly looking forward to see the lovely actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Note Down The Dates!

The actress is expected to walk the red carpet as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador on May 19 and 20.

This Year Is Going To Be Special..

Not just that, she will also be attending the brand's Paris Open Air Cinema event and ‘Devdas' will be screened on May 20.

When Aishwarya Made Her Debut At Cannes

In 2002, draped in a golden saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had turned heads with Shahrukh Khan as they had arrived in a chariot along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to showcase Devdas.

Aishwarya’s Official Statement

Speaking about reliving those moments at Cannes, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "We attended the festival not just as artists but as proud representatives of Indian cinema, showcasing a film that meant so much to us."

Aishwarya In Awe Of Cannes Film Festival

"The kind of reception we got for the movie was truly overwhelming and I will cherish it all my life," had further added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The CFF starts from today

On a similar note, the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will kick-start today i.e., May 17 and will end on May 28.

Also, Watch Out For Deepika & Sonam

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor will also be seen walking the red carpet of Cannes.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 1:04 [IST]
