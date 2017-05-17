 »   »   » WOAH! Cannes Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Defies Age In Her New Photoshoot Pictures!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
When it comes to look, one just cannot match the gorgeousness of
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Shes been defying her age for a long time
now! She may not have the fittest body in the B-town but no one can
beat that skin & flawless face!
We came across the new photoshoot picture of Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan and it's difficult to say that she's in her 40s. Can't
believe us? No problem, we will let the picture do talking.
Aishwarya’s New Photoshoot For
Lodha
You gotta admit that she looks not just gorgeous but is turning
more beautiful with years.
Are You Excited?
Age is certainly doing no disservice to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
and we are eagerly looking forward to see the lovely actress at the
Cannes Film Festival.
Note Down The Dates!
The actress is expected to walk the red carpet as L'Oreal Paris
brand ambassador on May 19 and 20.
This Year Is Going To Be
Special..
Not just that, she will also be attending the brand's Paris Open
Air Cinema event and ‘Devdas' will be screened on May 20.
When Aishwarya Made Her Debut At
Cannes
In 2002, draped in a golden saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had
turned heads with Shahrukh Khan as they had arrived in a chariot
along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to showcase Devdas.
Aishwarya’s Official
Statement
Speaking about reliving those moments at Cannes, Aishwarya was
quoted as saying, "We attended the festival not just as artists but
as proud representatives of Indian cinema, showcasing a film that
meant so much to us."
Aishwarya In Awe Of Cannes Film
Festival
"The kind of reception we got for the movie was truly
overwhelming and I will cherish it all my life," had further added
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The CFF starts from today
On a similar note, the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival
will kick-start today i.e., May 17 and will end on May 28.
Also, Watch Out For Deepika
& Sonam
Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & Sonam
Kapoor will also be seen walking the red carpet of Cannes.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 1:04 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...