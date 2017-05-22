 »   »   » Cannes Day 5: Sonam Kapoor Is A Rosy Charm On The Red Carpet & We Just Can't KEEP CALM!

Cannes Day 5: Sonam Kapoor Is A Rosy Charm On The Red Carpet & We Just Can't KEEP CALM!

Sonam Kapoor looked every bit like a princess in pastels at the red carpet at Cannes. Check out the pictures here.

By:
After Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it's time for Sonam Kapoor to display our 'jalwa' at the red carpet on the fifth day of the Cannes Film Festival.

So did she manage to make us go gaga over her look like Dippy and Ash? Well, check out these pictures first to declare your verdict...

It's Elle Saab For Sonam

The 'Neerja' actress picked up a gorgeous pink gown by Elle Saab and teamed her look with Kalyan Jewellery.

Some Sparkling Delight

Before heading to the red carpet, Sonam decided to go the dazzling way and boy, she's lit up the picture with her perfect look!

Oh, What About A Quick Photoshoot?

In between, Sonam also managed to squeeze in some time for a quick photoshoot.

She's A Pro At Posing

Sonam who is a regular at the Cannes pulls off that perfect pose to make the shutterbugs go click click. Isn't she captivating from every corner?

Squad Goals

Sonam Kapoor is seen here posing for a quick snap with Ande MacDowell and Araya Hargate.

One More Picture Please!

Did someone just went 'say cheese'?

The Secret Behind Her Enchanting Look

Sonam Kapoor is looking radiant in a Elie Saab coulture and Tint Caresse Rose Blossom blended with Peach Blossom.

That Million Dollar Smile

Sonam is stealing our hearts with that dazzling smile of hers!

What's your take on Sonam Kapoor's red carpet look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Also check out this sneak-peek of Sonam's Cannes diaries...

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 0:30 [IST]
