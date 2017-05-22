 »   »   » Cannes Day 5: Sonam Kapoor Is A Rosy Charm On The Red Carpet & We Just Can't KEEP CALM!

After Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it's time for
Sonam Kapoor to display our 'jalwa' at the red carpet on the fifth
day of the Cannes Film Festival.
So did she manage to make us go gaga over her look like Dippy
and Ash? Well, check out these pictures first to declare your
verdict...
It's Elle Saab For Sonam
The 'Neerja' actress picked up a gorgeous pink gown by Elle Saab
and teamed her look with Kalyan Jewellery.
Some Sparkling Delight
Before heading to the red carpet, Sonam decided to go the
dazzling way and boy, she's lit up the picture with her perfect
look!
Oh, What About A Quick
Photoshoot?
In between, Sonam also managed to squeeze in some time for a
quick photoshoot.
She's A Pro At Posing
Sonam who is a regular at the Cannes pulls off that perfect pose
to make the shutterbugs go click click. Isn't she captivating from
every corner?
Squad Goals
Sonam Kapoor is seen here posing for a quick snap with Ande
MacDowell and Araya Hargate.
One More Picture Please!
Did someone just went 'say cheese'?
The Secret Behind Her Enchanting
Look
Sonam Kapoor is looking radiant in a Elie Saab coulture and Tint
Caresse Rose Blossom blended with Peach Blossom.
That Million Dollar Smile
Sonam is stealing our hearts with that dazzling smile of
hers!
What's your take on Sonam Kapoor's red carpet look? Do let us
know in the comments section below.
Also check out this sneak-peek of Sonam's Cannes diaries...
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 0:30 [IST]
