 »   »   » CATFIGHT TO GET WORSE? Katrina Kaif Might Become Another Deepika Padukone In Ranbir Kapoor's Life!

You would be lying if you say that seeing Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's promotional pictures don't remind you of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's pictures from Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani promotions.

Recently, while promoting his next film, Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor said something about Katrina Kaif and left us wondering if Kat will become another Deepika in his life. Here's what he said:

Ranbir On Working With Katrina Post Break-up "I have been working with Katrina since my third film - Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. I really enjoy my creative partnership with her." Ranbir & Kat Didn't Carry Personal Problem To Work "The people that we are, we come with the intention to give the best to our work. I don't think we have every carried personal baggage to the set and that's the way it should be." My Relation With Katrina Has Been Positive: Ranbir He further added, "And my relationship with Katrina, whatever has been said or written by the media or the conjectures, it has always been a very positive one." I Need Katrina In My Life: Ranbir "I don't think I can miss having her in my life. I need her in my life. She has such a positive influence on me, as a person and as an actor, and she'll continue being that." Like Deepika, Ranbir Will Also Stay In Touch With Katrina Speaking about whether he and Katrina will be in touch post Jagga Jasoos release, he said, "That's what it is. There is nothing like not talking to each other or not showing up." She's Equally Important: Ranbir "It was a lot of hard work not just by me but also by her. She is equally as important in the film as I am," added Ranbir. I Admire Katrina For Her Partnership: Katrina "She has stood by this film for three and a half years. She is like the producer of this film. I am very grateful for that partnership I have with her. I admire it," he concluded. Katrina To Become Another Deepika In Ranbir's Life? If Ranbir really means what he just said in his recent interview, then it's clear that he will be cordial to Katrina just like how he was with Deepika during the shoot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, post his break-up with her. But Will Katrina & Ranbir Work Together, Again? However, we gotta see, like Deepika, will Katrina be ever ready to sign any another project with Ranbir.

Interestingly, post Jagga Jasoos, Katrina will be next seen with her other ex-boyfriend i.e., Salman Khan. The duo is making a comeback on screen after good five years in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai.