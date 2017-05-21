 »   »   » Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Calls Priyanka Chopra’s Dish Dog’s Dinner

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Calls Priyanka Chopra’s Dish Dog’s Dinner

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay calls Priyanka Chopra’s ‘khichidi chicken soup’ dish as dog’s dinner and shit.

Chef Gordon Ramsay roasts anyone who don’t cook good food as per his standards and throws flame on their dishes on social media and on interviews. This time he entered the Bollywood turf and called Priyanka Chopra’s dish 'Khichidi chicken soup’ as shit and dog’s dinner.

At a chat show 'What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, the host asked Gordon Ramsay to judge dishes cooked by famous celebrities and he showed him a picture of 'khichdi’ chicken soup made by Priyanka Chopra.

At first Ramsay laughed at the dish and called it “Shit” and said “It looks like a dog’s dinner,” for which the host replied “So it’s Priyanka Chopra’s dog’s dinner.”

Priyanka Chopra came under the wrath of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay ended up calling Priyanka Chopra's Khichidi chicken soup "Dog's dinner"

Gordon Ramsay laughed at her dish and also called it "shit".

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is a roaster in chief and pokes fun of shabbily cooked food.

Despite coming down harsh on other's cooking, he also peppers it with a pinch of humour.

We wonder what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Gordon Ramsay's comments about her khichidi.

In the midst of all this, we have to say that Priyanka Chopra is being noticed by a lot of people in the US.

Gordon Ramsay has this tendency to like and cook good food and he can't stand food which doesn't meet his standards.

Well, Gordon Ramsay does this just for fun anyways. So no bad blood.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to debut in Hollywood in the film Baywatch.

