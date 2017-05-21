Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Calls Priyanka Chopra’s Dish Dog’s Dinner
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay calls Priyanka Chopra’s ‘khichidi chicken soup’ dish as dog’s dinner and shit.
Chef Gordon Ramsay roasts anyone who don’t cook good food as per his standards and throws flame on their dishes on social media and on interviews. This time he entered the Bollywood turf and called Priyanka Chopra’s dish 'Khichidi chicken soup’ as shit and dog’s dinner.
At a chat show 'What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, the host asked Gordon Ramsay to judge dishes cooked by famous celebrities and he showed him a picture of 'khichdi’ chicken soup made by Priyanka Chopra.
At first Ramsay laughed at the dish and called it “Shit” and said “It looks like a dog’s dinner,” for which the host replied “So it’s Priyanka Chopra’s dog’s dinner.”
