 »   »   » Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Calls Priyanka Chopra’s Dish Dog’s Dinner

Chef Gordon Ramsay roasts anyone who don’t
cook good food as per his standards and throws flame on their
dishes on social media and on interviews. This time he entered the
Bollywood turf and called Priyanka Chopra’s dish 'Khichidi chicken
soup’ as shit and dog’s dinner.
At a chat show 'What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, the host
asked Gordon Ramsay to judge dishes cooked by famous celebrities
and he showed him a picture of 'khichdi’ chicken soup made by
Priyanka Chopra.
At first Ramsay laughed at the dish and called it “Shit” and
said “It looks like a dog’s dinner,” for which the host replied “So
it’s Priyanka Chopra’s dog’s dinner.”
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra came under the wrath of celebrity chef Gordon
Ramsay.
Khichidi
Gordon Ramsay ended up calling Priyanka Chopra's Khichidi
chicken soup "Dog's dinner"
PeeCee Roasted
Gordon Ramsay laughed at her dish and also called it "shit".
Roaster In Chief
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is a roaster in chief and pokes fun
of shabbily cooked food.
Harsh Yet Funny
Despite coming down harsh on other's cooking, he also peppers it
with a pinch of humour.
Any Words?
We wonder what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Gordon Ramsay's
comments about her khichidi.
She's Been Noticed
In the midst of all this, we have to say that Priyanka Chopra is
being noticed by a lot of people in the US.
Good Food
Gordon Ramsay has this tendency to like and cook good food and
he can't stand food which doesn't meet his standards.
Just For Fun
Well, Gordon Ramsay does this just for fun anyways. So no bad
blood.
Baywatch
Priyanka Chopra is all set to debut in Hollywood in the film
Baywatch.
Story first published: Sunday, May 21, 2017, 20:01 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...