 »   »   » Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump By The Beach! View Pic

The super excited Celina Jaitly shows off her baby bump by the beach and the soon to be mother shows it off in style by posing in a bikini. She is blessed with two twins, Winston and Viraaj and the family is expecting the third child soon.
Check out Celina Jaitly's baby bump picture below!
Baby Bump
Celina Jaitly shows off her baby bump by the beach. So awesome right?
Good Old Days
Celina Jaitly shared a throwback picture from her beauty pageant days.
Beautiful!
She has always remained a beautiful woman all these years.
Back In The Days
She is blessed with two boys Winston and Viraaj who are twins.
Holiday In China
Just recently, Celina and her family went on a holiday to China.
Super Excited
The family is excited to welcome their third child home.
Celina
Celina Jaitly has been part of humanitarian work for many years now.
Many Hats
She is also an activist and a writer as well.
Bollywood Return
We hope to see her in Bollywood soon!
Please Wait while comments are loading...