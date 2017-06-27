 »   »   » Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump By The Beach! View Pic

Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump By The Beach! View Pic

By:
The super excited Celina Jaitly shows off her baby bump by the beach and the soon to be mother shows it off in style by posing in a bikini. She is blessed with two twins, Winston and Viraaj and the family is expecting the third child soon.

Check out Celina Jaitly's baby bump picture below!

Baby Bump

Celina Jaitly shows off her baby bump by the beach. So awesome right?

Good Old Days

Celina Jaitly shared a throwback picture from her beauty pageant days.

Beautiful!

She has always remained a beautiful woman all these years.

Back In The Days

She is blessed with two boys Winston and Viraaj who are twins.

Holiday In China

Just recently, Celina and her family went on a holiday to China.

Super Excited

The family is excited to welcome their third child home.

Celina

Celina Jaitly has been part of humanitarian work for many years now.

Many Hats

She is also an activist and a writer as well.

Bollywood Return

We hope to see her in Bollywood soon!

