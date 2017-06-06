 »   »   » Chef FIRST LOOK: 'Chef' Saif Ali Khan Cooks Up A Storm In The Kitchen; Is A Doting Dad As Well!

For all those who are waiting to watch Saif Ali Khan back on the big screen after Rangoon, here's some good news! The actor has yet another film releasing this year.

We are talking about 'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon's next flick 'Chef' which stars Saif Ali Khan in the title role. We bring you the first glimpse of the film. Check it out here...



Saif Is A Masterchef In this new still, we can see 'Chef' Saif Ali Khan whipping up a delicious dish in the kitchen.

He Is Also A Doting Father Another still has him sharing an adorable moment with his son played by Svar Kamble.

An Official Adaptation Of The American Film 'Chef' This Saif Ali Khan starrer is an official adaptation of the American film Chef (2014) which starred Sofia Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman, and Robert Downey Jr.

The original flick revolved around a head chef who quits his restaurant job and buys a food truck in an effort to reclaim his creative promise, while piecing back together his estranged family.



Chef Also Stars Chandan Roy Sanyal The actor's character in the film works with Saif in a New York restaurant and is a self-appointed disciple.

Padmapriya Makes Her Bollywood Debut Chef marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Padmapriya who will be playing Saif's wife in the film.

New Release Date Saif Ali Khan's Chef will be now be hitting the theatrical screens on 6th October, 2017.



Are you folks excited to watch Saif in a new avatar?