 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Sara Ali Khan To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In This Film

A few days back, we had told you that there are reports doing the rounds about Sara Ali Khan doing a film with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Well, it now turns out that this speculation is true as Saif Ali Khan's daughter is finally making her Bollywood debut opposite the 'Raabta' actor. Read on to know deets...

A Confirmation From The Director Himself 'Kai Po Che' director Abhishek Kapoor has confirmed to India Today that his next film will be starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Film Titled Kedarnath Gattu further confirmed that the film has been titled Kedarnath. Sushant Singh Rajput's Second Film With Abhishek Kapoor Sushant Singh Rajput had earlier teamed up with Abhishek Kapoor for Kai Po Che. Kedarnath will be his second film with him. Rumours Regarding Sara's Debut Speculations were rife that she might make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of Year 2. She was also rumoured to do a film with Hrithik Roshan followed by reports of her debuting opposite Aayush Sharma. But finally Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath turned out to be her first Bollywood film. On The Personal Front Sara is rumoured to be dating Mirziya actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. At Karan Johar's Birthday Bash We just couldn't help ourselves from drooling over this picture!

