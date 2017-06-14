 »   »   » Daddy Trailer: Arjun Rampal STUNS As Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli!

While biopics are still in fashion, make way for yet another one starring Arjun Rampal as the gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.

The trailer starts with the poor condition of mill and factory workers in the early '70s, and how they turn to crime to sustain themselves because they had no other choice. Arjun Rampal plays one such slum dweller who was forced to resort to crime, out of desperation. However, he went on to own it and became 'Daddy' for all.



Check out the video here...



A statement provided by the film's team read, "The story is about Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India's most feared mobsters. Now, he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry gangster for some and the venerated 'Daddy' or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to."



One hears that the film will span four decades and will be narrated from multiple perspectives.



Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Farhan Akhtar in a pivotal role. Daddy is slated to release on 21st July, 2017.