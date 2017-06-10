 »   »   » BREAKING: Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Meets With A Terrible Car Accident In Srinagar; Escapes Unhurt!

Zaira Wasim who shot to fame with Aamir Khan's Dangal recently met with a terrible accident in Kashmir on Thursday after her car fell into the Dal Lake in Kashmir.

The actress was on the Boulevard Road in Srinagar when the car in she was travelling accidently fell into lake. This happened after the driver lost control on the car.



According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the car belonged to a local politician.

Thankfully, Zaira and her co-passengers was immediately rescued by the locals and she escaped unhurt.



An IANS report quoted a local saying, "Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident."



Further, another local, who identified himself as Mudasir Bashir, informed The Tribune, "Both of them survived but her friend suffered several injuries."



Zaira made her Bollywood debut last year with Dangal where she featured as the young Geeta Phogat. The young girl received appreciation from all corners for her performance and even bagged a National Award For Best Supporting Female Actor.



She will be next seen in Secret Superstar.