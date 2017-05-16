 »   »   » Dear Ranveer! You Will Fall In Love Once Again After Seeing This Throwback Pic Of Deepika Padukone

This throwback picture of Deepika Padukone with her family is the most adorable thing on the internet today.

While throwback pictures of Bollywood celebrities usually make their way on the internet, we recently stumbled upon one belonging to Bollywood's 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone and boy, it's helluva cute.

Don't believe us? Then check it out for yourself. Also have a look at some more beautiful pics of Dippy from her childhood days...

Throwback Time

Recently one of Deepika Padukone's Twitter fans posted a throwback snap of an event where her father was a chief guest. The doting dad marked his presence at the do with his family.

A Curious Deepika Is Cuteness Overload

Deepika seems to be three or four-year old in the picture. She is sitting on a wooden chair in a white frock, curiously looking towards her father while sister Anisha is also by her side.

Those Heart-Melting Dimples!

A smile can do wonders and Dippy knows it the best.

Babylicious

Woah! We just can't help ourselves from going 'aww' over baby Deepika.

Picture Perfect

A family portrait minus lil sister Anisha. Dippy is the centre of attraction here!

Meanwhile On The Work Front

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Also, she has recently signed a new film with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:27 [IST]
