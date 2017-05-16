 »   »   » Dear Ranveer! You Will Fall In Love Once Again After Seeing This Throwback Pic Of Deepika Padukone

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
While throwback pictures of Bollywood celebrities usually make
their way on the internet, we recently stumbled upon one belonging
to Bollywood's 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone and boy, it's helluva
cute.
Don't believe us? Then check it out for yourself. Also have a
look at some more beautiful pics of Dippy from her childhood
days...
Throwback Time
Recently one of Deepika Padukone's Twitter fans posted a
throwback snap of an event where her father was a chief guest. The
doting dad marked his presence at the do with his family.
A Curious Deepika Is Cuteness
Overload
Deepika seems to be three or four-year old in the picture. She
is sitting on a wooden chair in a white frock, curiously
looking towards her father while sister Anisha is also by her
side.
Those Heart-Melting
Dimples!
A smile can do wonders and Dippy knows it the best.
Babylicious
Woah! We just can't help ourselves from going 'aww' over baby
Deepika.
Picture Perfect
A family portrait minus lil sister Anisha. Dippy is the centre
of attraction here!
Meanwhile On The Work Front
Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela
Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid
Kapoor. Also, she has recently signed a new film with her Piku
co-star Irrfan Khan.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:27 [IST]
