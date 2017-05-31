 »   »   » Going Viral! Shocking Death Hoax Of Shahrukh Khan Killed In A Plane Crash In Paris

Superstar Shahrukh Khan has become the latest victim of a death hoax row. A story about Shahrukh Khan's death is going viral on the Internet.

According to it, the actor got killed in a plane crash in Paris, which obviously is not true as he is busy shooting for Aanand L. Rai's next.

What Was Reported.. According to India. com it was claimed that SRK was killed a few hours after his daughter Suhana's birthday. Here Is More.. The fake news said that it happened when he was travelling in a Gulfstream G550 Jet with his personal assistant and others. Social Media Is Shocked The actor was reported to be travelling to a business meeting; this fake story has shocked the social media. Reason Why It Looked Realistic The entire report looks true as the names of France Civil Aviation Authority and the model number of an Air France flight were all mentioned in that. It Also Stated That The Pilot Tried To Land The Flight But... In the report, it was said that the pilot tried to land the flight but failed and the civil aviation authorities have launched an investigation now. Aishwarya Rai Too Became The Victim Of A Death Hoax A few months ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was reported dead. It was said that she committed suicide owing to marital woes. It Didn't End There Absurd stories like she committed suicide because of her steamy photo shoot with Ranbir Kapoor also went viral. This Happened With Big B Also Thanks to some notorious brains, early this year, fake news of Amitabh Bachchan's death had spread like fire on the Internet.

Well, the Internet is one strange and dangerous place!