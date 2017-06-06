 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Take A Metro Ride! Must See Pictures

All thanks to Imtiaz Ali for sharing unseen throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone during the shoot of the film Tamasha in Corsica. Ranbir, Deepika and Imtiaz were roaming around the tiny island like commoners and also took a metro ride and nobody recognised them! So cool, right?
Sadly, Ranbir and Deepika can never do that in India as they'd be surrounded by a huge number of people. Check out their unseen pictures below!
Metro Ride
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor take a metro ride in Corsica.
Fun Time
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are seen having some fun at the metro station lift.
Holi Time
Imtiaz Ali plays Holi with a few Indians in Corsica island.
Unseen Pic
An unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Tamasha.
Too Much Tamasha
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor had a lot of fun while shooting for Tamasha.
Ex-lovers
Ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone don't meet up nowadays.
Sad But True
Tamasha did fare do as expected at the box office and became a dud.
Corsica Fun
Corsica is a tiny island situated between France and Italy.
Tourist Attraction
Corsica attracts a lot of tourists worldwide every year for its natural beauty.
Deepika-Ranbir
Ranbir and Deepika were last seen together on the silver screen in Tamasha.
Average Movie
he film released in 2015 but it ended up disappointing the audiences.
Rumours
It is reported that Deepika and Ranbir gave Imtiaz half their remuneration after Tamasha didn't succeed at the box office.
