 »   »   » Totally Unexpected! Deepika Padukone Calls Ranveer Singh A ‘Clown’, Here’s How He Responded!

From being one of the most expressive couples of the B-town to being the most secretive one, over the last five years, we all have seen all the faces of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

While, we all hate when the break-up rumours surround Ranveer & Deepika, we do get extremely happy when DeepVeer's PDA moments put all rumours to rest!

What Happened Now? Recently, Ranveer Singh had uploaded a video on his Instagram page, in which he was seen at the Cardiff stadium, and wrote alongside, "The path to glory!#UCLfinal @ten_sports." Much to everyone's surprise, Deepika Padukone commented on it writing ‘Clown' followed by the tears of joy emoticons. Ranveer’s Reaction Wins Our Heart! But Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's comment was priceless. When Deepika shared a picture of herself with the UCL cup on her Instagram page, Ranveer commented on the post writing, "Missin ya" along with a kissing emoticon! Recently, Alia Called Ranveer ‘Crazy’ Deepika's comment do remind us of Alia Bhatt's recent statement, in which she had mentioned the difference between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and called the former crazy! Alia On Ranveer "Ranveer is just crazy. I have a complete blast when I am working with him, since he is so mad that you can't help but ask, "Listen, are you okay? All's good in the hood?" because this isn't normal behaviour." Like Us, Alia Also Loves Ranveer As He Is! She had further added, "But that's what I love about him: that he is so out there with his enthusiasm. And it's all real and nothing is made up, which is why I feel people connect with him and love him so much." In case, If You Wanna Know About Alia’s Statement On Ranbir Speaking about Ranbir, Alia had said, "Ranbir, on the other hand, isn't like that, as he is way more into his performance and art. He doesn't say much, silently observes, and is very relaxed about the whole thing." Alia Calls Herself A Proud RK Fan "I have always been a Ranbir fan, especially since Saawariya (2007). So it's a very big deal that I am working with him," concluded Alia Bhatt.

Coming back to Ranveer & Deepika, the duo is busy with the shooting of their upcoming film, Padmavati. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it also casts Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.