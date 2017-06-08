 »   »   » SAXXY! Deepika Padukone FLAUNTS HER ASSETS In Her New Maxim Photoshoot; Ranveer Singh APPROVES It!

Deepika Padukone is raising the hotness quotient on social media; the credit goes to her latest Maxim photoshoot.

While, most of her fans are going gaga over her sexy figure, there are a few sections of people, who aren't much happy with Deepika Padukone's photoshoot and posting many abusive comments on her pictures.

However, you gotta ignore the negative activities of her haters as her alleged lover, Ranveer Singh has approved the pictures of Deepika! Check it out here..

Deepika's Boldest Photoshoot Ever Going by her old photoshoots, this one is indeed one of her the boldest photoshoots ever and we totally loved the way, Deepika nailed the sexy look! Shaleena Nathani On Styling Deepika For Maxim "We wanted to present her in a very different light while keeping all the aesthetics in place, of course." 'Deepika Likes To Experiment' "Deepika obviously likes to experiment...so she came on board as quickly as we had discussed the look with her." Deepika Was Chilled About The Photoshoot "As usual, she was chilled out about it. I think that the photographer, the make-up and Deepika's own strong personality made all the difference." We Do Agree With You, Shaleena! "You can show a lot of skin and it can go either way but it was Deepika's persona that added up to the cover output." Deepika's Work Front On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also casts Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

