 »   »   » THE EX-FACTOR: Deepika Padukone HAS NOT Removed Tattoo Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Initials [View Pic]

THE EX-FACTOR: Deepika Padukone HAS NOT Removed Tattoo Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Initials [View Pic]

Chill guys! Deepika Padukon has not removed the tattoo of her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor’s initials. Check out the picture here..

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Ever since Deepika Padukone's ad for Lux has been out, people are very curious about knowing whether Deepika has removed the tattoo of his ex, Ranbir Kapoor's initials on her neck.

If you're one of them, who believed that Deepika has actually removed the tattoo, sorry to disappoint you, but the tattoo is still on her neck and lady surely knows how to carry her past with grace!

Can You Spot The Tattoo?

Can You Spot The Tattoo?

Yesterday, we saw Deepika Padukone attending press event at Cannes and in this picture, the back portion of her neck is very much visible & so is the tattoo!

Deepika Is Currently, Rocking At Cannes

Deepika Is Currently, Rocking At Cannes

Yesterday evening, the lady walked the red carpet for Cannes 2017 and took the film festival by storm!

This Time, Deepika Gets It Right!

This Time, Deepika Gets It Right!

Unlike her other international outings, this outing of Deepika Padukone was praised by each and every one.

Deepika, The New L’Orealista

Deepika, The New L’Orealista

The Piku actress walked the red carpet of the Cannes film fiesta as an ambassador for the popular cosmetic giant, L'Oreal Paris India.

Sonam's Comment On Deepika's Appearance

Sonam's Comment On Deepika's Appearance

Yesterday, at the launch of her own clothing brand, Sonam Kapoor said, "I hope she has a good time. I don't think I should be giving any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets."

She Has Raised The Expectation

She Has Raised The Expectation

Yesterday, every picture that surfaced on social media, raised the bar expectations and speculations higher. We're desperately waiting for Deepika's second look for Cannes red carpet.

She Arrived On May 16

She Arrived On May 16

Deepika arrived in Cannes on May 16, 2017 and ever since, social media platforms are inundated with her ‘oh-s-gorgeous' pictures

Deepika’s Candid Picture

Deepika’s Candid Picture

Here's the picture of Deepika Padukone, when she was getting ready for her final appearance for Cannes red carpet.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos