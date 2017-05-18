 »   »   » THE EX-FACTOR: Deepika Padukone HAS NOT Removed Tattoo Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Initials [View Pic]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Ever since Deepika Padukone's ad for Lux has been out, people
are very curious about knowing whether Deepika has removed the
tattoo of his ex, Ranbir Kapoor's initials on her neck.
If you're one of them, who believed that Deepika has actually
removed the tattoo, sorry to disappoint you, but the tattoo is
still on her neck and lady surely knows how to carry her past with
grace!
Can You Spot The Tattoo?
Yesterday, we saw Deepika Padukone attending press event at
Cannes and in this picture, the back portion of her neck is very
much visible & so is the tattoo!
Deepika Is Currently, Rocking At
Cannes
Yesterday evening, the lady walked the red carpet for Cannes
2017 and took the film festival by storm!
This Time, Deepika Gets It
Right!
Unlike her other international outings, this outing of Deepika
Padukone was praised by each and every one.
Deepika, The New
L’Orealista
The Piku actress walked the red carpet of the Cannes film fiesta
as an ambassador for the popular cosmetic giant, L'Oreal Paris
India.
Sonam's Comment On Deepika's
Appearance
Yesterday, at the launch of her own clothing brand, Sonam Kapoor
said, "I hope she has a good time. I don't think I should be giving
any advice to someone who has already walked several international
red carpets."
She Has Raised The
Expectation
Yesterday, every picture that surfaced on social media, raised
the bar expectations and speculations higher. We're desperately
waiting for Deepika's second look for Cannes red carpet.
She Arrived On May 16
Deepika arrived in Cannes on May 16, 2017 and ever since, social
media platforms are inundated with her ‘oh-s-gorgeous' pictures
Deepika’s Candid Picture
Here's the picture of Deepika Padukone, when she was getting
ready for her final appearance for Cannes red carpet.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:30 [IST]
