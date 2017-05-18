 »   »   » THE EX-FACTOR: Deepika Padukone HAS NOT Removed Tattoo Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Initials [View Pic]

Ever since Deepika Padukone's ad for Lux has been out, people are very curious about knowing whether Deepika has removed the tattoo of his ex, Ranbir Kapoor's initials on her neck.

If you're one of them, who believed that Deepika has actually removed the tattoo, sorry to disappoint you, but the tattoo is still on her neck and lady surely knows how to carry her past with grace!