Deepika Padukone Gives Fitting Competition To Priyanka Chopra! To Star In Another Hollywood Movie

By:
It looks like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are all out to fetch the Hollywood glory but both xXx sequel and Baywatch bombed at the box office recently. However, the girls are not stopping here and Priyanka has two Hollywood movies up her sleeve already! But what about Deepika?

Well, the director of xXx sequel D.J. Caruso answered a question on Twitter saying xXx 4 is on the cards and the same starcast will be repeated. Amazing, right? Here's what he tweeted. A fan asked, "Hey sir, What's the movie's title? and did you replace any co-star in the sequel or that all are brought back?" D.J. Caruso replied, "All coming back".

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch bombed at the box office.

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hollywood film xXx 4.

PeeCee already has two new Hollywood movies up her sleeves.

Priyanka Chopra is fighting for the top position in Hollywood from India.

Deepika Padukone is also fighting for the top position in Hollywood from India.

The best part about Priyanka and Deepika is that, despite being competitive, they have not indulged in mudslinging.

Despite fighting it all out for the Hollywood glory, Deepika and Priyanka still remain good friends.

Priyanka Chopra has already made her name in the US through the TV series Quantico.

If given an opportunity, even Deepika Padukone might enter the field of TV series in the US.

Well, the fact of the matter is, we wish both Deepika and Priyanka to succeed in Hollywood.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 11:59 [IST]
