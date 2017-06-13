 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Gives Fitting Competition To Priyanka Chopra! To Star In Another Hollywood Movie

It looks like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are all out to fetch the Hollywood glory but both xXx sequel and Baywatch bombed at the box office recently. However, the girls are not stopping here and Priyanka has two Hollywood movies up her sleeve already! But what about Deepika?

Well, the director of xXx sequel D.J. Caruso answered a question on Twitter saying xXx 4 is on the cards and the same starcast will be repeated. Amazing, right? Here's what he tweeted. A fan asked, "Hey sir, What's the movie's title? and did you replace any co-star in the sequel or that all are brought back?" D.J. Caruso replied, "All coming back".