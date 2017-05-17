 »   »   » FINALLY! Deepika Padukone Walks The Red Carpet For Cannes In A BOLD Dress, Check Out Her Pictures!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
We're going gaga over Deepika Padukone's sexy look as the
actress walks the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Check out her
pictures here..
Finally, the time has come. Deepika Padukone walks the red
carpet of Cannes Film Festival and boy, we don't have words to
describe how killer does she look!
Check out her pictures and get ready to droolll..
Deepika’s Look For The Day
"Our global ambassador @deepikapadukone's first look for her
#Cannes2017 debut as a #Lorealista. #LifeAtCannes
#DeepikaAtCannes," wrote the official page of L'Oreal Paris
India.
She Looks Smoking Hot!
Deepika Padukone looks breath-taking as she gears up to scorch
the #Cannes2017 red carpet.
Ethereal Is An
Understatement
The official page of L'Oreal Paris India shared this picture of
Deepika and wrote, "Ethereal is an understatement. Deepika looks
spectacular in a Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo heels & bag &
DeGrisogono jewels. #LifeAtCannes."
The Newest Lorealista
"And it begins! @DeepikaPadukone, the newest #Lorealista is set
to shine in all glory! #DeepikaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes," captioned
the official page of L'Oreal Paris India.
Posing Like A Pro
Seen here is Deepika Padukone posing along with Julianne Moore,
Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.
Too Much Gorgeousness In A
Frame
Here comes the another picture of Deepika Padukone with Julianne
Moore, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.
Slay, Queen, Slay!
No wonder why, Deepika Padukone is often referred as the ‘Queen
of Hearts'.
Awww!
If this captivating smile of Deepika Padukone doesn't make you
go ‘aww', we don't know what will.
Stay Tuned!
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 22:38 [IST]
